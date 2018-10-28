Deputies are asking for the public's help to determine who fired shots into an Orangeburg County pet lodge over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the owner of Southern Paws told investigators that they had discovered multiple bullet holes in their roof.

While investigators say someone in the area may have fired weapons into the air in what they thought was a harmless act, someone could have been injured or killed. "If that happens, someone can be charged," deputies say.

"This has got to stop," says Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "This has happened before at this same business where not only some of the community's pets are kept - but people work here too."

Anyone who has information about the incident or about people firing weapons into the air is asked to contact the Orangeburg County sheriff's Office at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.​

Southern Paws is located on North Road about five miles west of Orangeburg and two miles east of Wolfton in Orangeburg County.

