COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public help to find two suspects in connection to a shooting over the weekend.

Multiple calls came in to the sheriff's office around 11 p.m. March 10 reporting shots fired on the 100 block of Manorwood Court.

Deputies later pulled over a light-colored Dodge Durango with a fresh bullet home. A loaded firearm was found inside.

The driver, who identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown, was "irate," according to a report. Turns out the driver was actually 23-year-old Karlos Gibson-Brown, and the name he gave deputies was actually his 20-year-old brother.

That brother eventually showed up at the scene with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital.

Upon arrest, Karlos will be charged with false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm; while Kamron will face a charge for breach of peace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.