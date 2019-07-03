SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Nearly two weeks after four dogs were thrown over a fence in Sumter, deputies are still looking for those responsible.

Surveillance video shows suspects throwing four chihuahuas over a fence at the Sumter SPCA on March 2. They drove up to the gate around 7:30 p.m. — more than 2 hours after the shelter closed.

One suspect can be seen taking the dogs from a carrier, throwing them over the fence, then driving away on Guignard Drive.

After being tossed, two of the dogs were killed when they escaped and ran into the road. Sumter SPCA is currently caring for the other two dogs.

The suspects in the video haven't been apprehended, but deputies say they will face charges upon arrest. Those charges will include at least four counts of ill treatments of animals.

Deputies say they are reaching out to local business to gather more surveillance footage.