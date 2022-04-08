Columbia intersection dedicated to fallen Richland County deputy

The Deputy Darral Keith Lane, Sr. Memorial Intersection is located on Cushman Drive and Baldwin Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When traveling the streets of Columbia, residents will now be able to remember a well-loved Deputy Sheriff by the name of Darral Keith Lane, Sr. who unexpectedly passed away in 2007.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott shared that a new addition has been added to the intersection of Cushman Drive and Baldwin Road. It will now be called the Deputy Darral Keith Lane Sr. Memorial Intersection.

The act of commemoration comes in honor of Police Memorial Week which takes place in May.

Deputy Lane suffered a heart attack on December 14, 2007, as he was on duty during a car chase that turned into a fight with the suspects. The intersection that was chosen to be named after him is in close proximity to where he died.

Sheriff Lott shared that the department worked with Representative Seth Rose, Senator Darrell Jackson, and Senator Mia McLeod on the project.

The Richland County Legislative Delegation was able to get a resolution passed through the State House which allowed them to officially make the dedication.

Deputy Lane's wife and two sons were presented with the road sign and words from the sheriff's department.