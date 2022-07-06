'In and out of consciousness': Meth exposure during search sends Richland County deputy to hospital

Officials said the deputy went in and out of consciousness and was administered 3 doses of Narcan by other deputies to revive him.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy was sent to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to meth during a drug search and losing consciousness, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said Deputy Zaid Abdullah observed a vehicle pulling behind a closed business on Burnette Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. Abdullah stopped the vehicle and then saw "various suspicious things," including an expired tag that was not registered to the vehicle and a sawed-off catalytic converter in plain view, authorities said.

After learning the driver had warrants from another agency deputies said the man was arrested for those warrants and additional charges related to the catalytic converter.

Officials said Abdullah then performed a required inventory of the vehicle prior to having it towed. While wearing gloves, Abdullah opened the glove box and was exposed to a white powdery substance, deputies said.

Officials said Abdullah then began to go in and out of consciousness and was administered 3 doses of Narcan by other deputies to revive him. Still struggling to remain conscious, deputies put Abdullah in a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to deputies. Additional testing are expected to confirm the result.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the secondary exposure to drugs is a major risk for law enforcement across the country.

“What we don’t talk about enough is the dangers our deputies are exposed to with those that possess dangerous drugs," Lott said. "This is our second close call in losing a deputy.”

In October, Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was hospitalized twice after being exposed to fentanyl while on patrol.

Officials said Huffman came across a white powdery substance later identified as fentanyl while responding to an incident. She was transported to a hospital, where she was treated. Huffman later experienced a second exposure when she came in contact with the substance that lingered on her duty uniform. She was taken to the hospital and treated a second time.