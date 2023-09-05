Deputy released from hospital after being hit head-on by suspect

Deputy Michelle Burnside was released from the hospital Monday and is at home recovering, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Deputy Michelle Burnside was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and is at home recovering, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. She hopes to return to work later in the week.

Burnside was injured following the pursuit of a domestic violence suspect.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia on Sunday for a domestic violence incident in which the suspect had a weapon. When deputies arrived, the man fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputies say they attempted to stop the suspect, and a short chased ensued.

According to officials, the suspect began driving erratically, side-swiping a civilian vehicle and then intentionally going head-on with RCSD Deputy Burnside.

The suspect then fled on foot, and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was caught. Deputies say they recovered two weapons from the suspect.

Both the deputy who was hit head-on and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The suspect, Raqwan L. Williams, was later released and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Williams is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10K, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

Williams was out on bond for Murder amongst other charges when the incident happened.