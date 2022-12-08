Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home

Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

They add she's "incredibly grateful for the outpouring of community love and support and it’s a tremendous help to her recovery process."

Merriman was hurt Tuesday while responding to a report of a stolen car along Two Notch Road in Columbia. Sheriff Leon Lott said around 10 a.m., Merriman and another deputy pulled up in their vehicles behind the suspect and attempted to call out the 17-year-old.

However, at that point, they say the teen drove the car in reverse, striking Merriman before she could get out of the way. The vehicle kept driving.

Lott released two videos of the incident, one from a surveillance camera on the business where the car was parked, and another from a dash cam.

Merriman was taken to the hospital for what were described as head and body injuries.

The other deputies then forced the teen to stop but they say he refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies say they then broke the driver’s side window to unlock the door and remove him.

The suspect in Tuesday's incident is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder for striking Merriman.