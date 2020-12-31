Lugoff woman killed in Sumter County accident

A 35-year-old Lugoff woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Kershaw County woman was killed Wednesday in a single vehicle accident in Sumter County, officials say.

Tiffany Smith, 35, of Lugoff, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

The accident happened on Deschamps Road near Patriot Parkway around 5:11 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the vehicle was was traveling north on Deschamps Road in Sumter County, when the car ran off the left side of the road, striking multiple trees.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.