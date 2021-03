Richmond County, GA deputies say Destiny Hamlett was last seen Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Travis Road.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Augusta are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Richmond County, GA deputies say Destiny Hamlett was last seen Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Travis Road. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and rainbow colored crocs.

Hamlett has large black braids in a bun in her hair.