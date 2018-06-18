Despite a fire at the restaurant Sunday night, California Dreaming reopened Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told News 19 Monday morning that the fire occurred very high up in the attic space above the kitchen. The restaurant's marketing director, Amber Stewart, said the fire marshal had cleared the restaurant to reopen Monday.

Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at the restaurant shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Chief Aubrey Jenkins with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire was largely contained to the attic area where the fire started. Jenkins said there was no significant damage to the main dining area of the restaurant.

PHOTO: Tyler Ferguson via @DrinkingTicket

The restaurant was in the process of closing when the fire broke out, Jenkins said. A few remaining customers and all of approximately 20 employees were evacuated safely, according to Jenkins and a California Dreaming employee who spoke with News 19.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Jenkins told News 19 crews were continuing to work through smoke in the attic to confirm the fire did not spread. "We still have not called this 'under control' because we want to make sure that this fire did not spread downward in the vent area as well," Jenkins said.

The fire was contained and extinguished overnight.

