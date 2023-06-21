Secret photos and text messages revealed: Details emerge about relationship between defendant's wife and her lover in Greg Leon murder trial

Greg Leon is charged with murdering his wife's lover on Valentine's Day 2016. In the trial's second day of witness testimony, the jury heard about the relationship

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Day two of witness testimony has just wrapped up in the Greg Leon murder trial. Leon is charged with shooting and killing his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016. The prosecution says it was a plan to catch the two in the act, but the defense claims their client was acting in self defense out of fear for his wife’s safety.

Six witnesses delivered testimony on Wednesday, which gave us an inside look at the relationship between Rachel Leon and Arturo Bravo Santos as well as more information on the defendant’s whereabouts leading up to the murder.

The jury got to learn about the relationship between Rachel Leon, the defendant's wife, and victim Arturo Bravo Santos. A handful of prosecution witnesses took the stand on Wednesday to detail their roles in crime scene investigation and told jurors about what they saw on a phone collected from the scene.

State attorneys showed photos, text messages and Facebook posts were admitted into evidence. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Britt Dove testified these screenshots and photos were stored in KeepSafe, a phone application that Rachel Leon was using to password protect — and presumably hide — evidence of her relationship with Santos. The two sent emojis with hearts back and forth, appeared to have taken trips together and exchanged solo pictures to one another.

The state also walked through a call log extracted from Rachel Leon’s phone, showing communication between her and Santos and multiple missed calls from her husband just minutes before he pulled up to the parking lot and fatally shot Santos.

Leading up to the moment where Santos was shot and killed by Rachel’s husband, the jury got to understand what defendant Greg Leon was doing.

According to data extracted from Leon’s phone and car, lead investigator Marc Miramontes testified that after Greg and Rachel Leon left separately from a family dinner at Carraba's, Greg went to San Jose, a Mexican restaurant he owned. Video surveillance from the restaurant shows him checking his phone for several minutes, which lines up with data suggesting Leon was tracking his wife’s location.

The video shows Leon suddenly stands up and leaves the restaurant before getting in his Range Rover and driving about 10 minutes to the Park and Ride empty lot. When he got there, he found his wife's white Mercedes parked next to Santos' silver Toyota Tundra, where the pair were together in the backseat.

Surveillance video shows Leon hold his firearm up toward the windshield of the truck, then walk around to the rear passenger side door and fire into the vehicle. One frame of the surveillance video shows what Miramontes testifies is a muzzle flash from the gun.

Exactly how much could be seen in this video was a subject of debate that defense attorney Jack Swerling locked on to in today's court proceedings. When questioned by the state, Detective Miramontes testified that he could see Santos' arm reaching across the inside of the vehicle to open the door for Rachel Leon to get into the backseat when she first arrived.

The defense says that nearly 30 minutes later when Greg Leon arrives at the scene, he acted in self defense when he shot his gun. According to the defense, Santos reached toward the front of the truck he was inside. On instinct to protect his wife, the defense says Leon shot Santos.

Miramontes testified this afternoon that in the surveillance video, it doesn't look like Santos reached forward in the vehicle as the defense argues. But then when under cross-examination from Swerling, Miramontes answered that he could not see any movement in the surveillance video when Rachel Leon and Santos are in the car together in the moments leading up to and directly after the shooting, presumably when they were undressing and having sex.

Swerling noted how dark it was during the time the surveillance footage was collected, saying the video footage did not capture exactly what happened. Therefore, suggesting that someone watching the video would be unable to tell whether or not Santos reached toward the front seat when confronted by Greg Leon.

Miramontes was on the stand for most of the day, although the state did call a few other witnesses to discuss the firearm used in the shooting. The owner of a pawn shop in Richland County testified using records he maintains showing the defendant had purchased a 357 revolver in 2006.

There was a Hornady Ammunition box found the night of the shooting in Greg Leon's house. Near the San Jose restaurant, investigators found the a 357 revolver tossed in brush on the side of the road.

In the gallery today, many of the defendant's family members showed up to listen for the duration of the day.