Details released for Sen. Leatherman's funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Funeral services have been scheduled later this week for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, long South Carolina’s most powerful state lawmaker.

His office announced that his funeral will be held Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence.

Leatherman’s family will host a reception immediately after the service on the grounds of the performing arts center.

Leatherman died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. His death came weeks after he entered hospice care following a diagnosis of an inoperable cancer. He had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years and held the powerful post of Senate Finance Committee chairman.

As Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Leatherman controlled the Legislature's purse strings. He also served on State Ethics; Labor, Commerce and Industry; Rules; Transportation; and Interstate Cooperation committees.

Born in Lincoln County, North Carolina, Leatherman graduated NC State University with a degree in civil engineering. Leatherman was first elected to public office as a member of the Quinby, South Carolina, town council in 1967. He served on council until 1976 before running for the SC Senate in 1981 as a Democrat.

In 1994, Leatherman switched parties, following other southern Democrats in the "Republican Revolution." That year, he also created and led the Senate Republican caucus.