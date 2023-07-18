Detainee who died in custody of Richland County jail identified

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Tuesday that 66-year-old Kevin Gladden died on July 12th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A detainee who died in the custody of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia has been identified by the coroner's office.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Tuesday that 66-year-old Kevin Gladden died on July 12th. The coroner did not give a cause of death.

Officials at the Richland County's jail say Gladden was taken to a local hospital shortly after 8 a.m. that day after being in an "altered mental status."

The detainee died at the hospital around 9:30 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is investigating the detainee's cause of death at this point. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said they were informed of the death and are awaiting the coroner's determination on how he died. If the death is a homicide, they would get involved in the investigation.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford said Tuesday.

This is the second death reported at Alvin S. Glenn in 2023. Back in January, 29-year-old Antonius Donshe Randolph was found dead at the facility. There have been a series of inmate/detainee stabbings this year at the detention center.