Developer buys popular corner of Columbia's Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One development group has purchased property on a popular corner of Five Points.

Cason Development Group has long-term plans for a property on the corner of Devine and Harden Streets. It's where Men's Warehouse, Carolina Barber Shop and Sushi Yoshi is located.

"Our vision moving forward is, with the city's help and also some tax credits that are available, that we have the tools that our necessary to basically help change the landscape of Five Points for years to come," said Taylor Wolfe, a developer with the group.

Later down the road, they may potentially look at something new for the property.

But for now Wolfe says they plan on keeping the current businesses there.

"I just think there's been a critical focus on Five Points in the past few years, whether that's from the city level, from various legislators, you name it, also the neighborhood associations, that people are wanting to see new life and new businesses come to Five Points," said Wolfe. "If we can be a part of that somehow, we would love to be."