Developer fails to get green light for Sandy Run development; Council to meet Monday

The proposal will now move on to the Calhoun County Council, which will meet on Monday.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday night, the Calhoun County Planning Commission unanimously voted against a developer's request to build 170 houses in the Sandy Run community.

The developer originally wanted to build more than 300 homes in the area but later came back with a proposal to build 170 homes after receiving feedback from the community. The revised proposal failed to get a green light from the planning commission on Thursday.