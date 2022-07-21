Developer fails to get green light for Sandy Run development; Council to meet Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday night, the Calhoun County Planning Commission unanimously voted against a developer's request to build 170 houses in the Sandy Run community.
The developer originally wanted to build more than 300 homes in the area but later came back with a proposal to build 170 homes after receiving feedback from the community. The revised proposal failed to get a green light from the planning commission on Thursday.
The proposal will now move on to the Calhoun County Council, which will meet on Monday, to decide if they agree with the planning commission's decision or if they want to overrule the commission.