20-acre housing development off Broad River on pause; Garners Ferry homes moving forward

Plans to build new homes on roughly 20 acres of land off Broad River Road raised some concern at a city planning meeting. Other projects were greenlighted.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New homes on the east side of Elmgren Street not far from Broad River Road will have to wait a bit longer.

The project was put on hold at a Columbia Planning Commission meeting, after residents expressed concern over traffic and the type of homes being built.

"We're against this proposal of high density housing because we're trying to protect single family established neighborhoods," Michael Haigler, a neighborhood representative, said.

"If any of y'all haven't seen the traffic there…it gets extremely busy," Derreck Brown, another area resident, said. "There’s a ton of high density there already, that’s the problem.”

A representative for the developer said their goal is not to disrupt the area.

"Multifamily is not the intent here. It is single family and the developer.... they want to be a good neighbor," Josh Rabon, a civil engineer, said. "They want to make sure that they invest in the community."

The issue was deferred to allow the developer and neighbors to talk and get a better sense of the county's rezoning plan.

Another proposal for a 10-lot single family residential subdivision off Planters Drive near Garners Ferry Road was allowed to continue to other steps in the development process along with a commercial property at 446 Clemson Road.

What's coming to Clemson Road is unclear.

"We’ve got some things that are in the process now, but this may take 20 years to build out 40 acres of this property," Craig Waites, with the development, said.