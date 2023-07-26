Proposed development on Mount Vernon Church Road gets deferred

101 homes are proposed on Mount Vernon Church Road, right across the street from the Center for Advanced Technical Studies.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin residents in Richland County have been pushing back against a large development of 110 homes off Mount Vernon Church Road.

The 50-acre field sits right off Broad River Road where couple Patricia Vitiello and Briant Mosolgo live.

The couple decided to settle down in a quieter place after moving from new york city and new jersey and says they do not support the idea of such a large development coming right next to their land.

"This is a main road we live on, we live in between two exits, so you're kind of trapped in here without using this road. Pollution in the immediate area will increase, one of the things that drove us down here was lower emissions in the air so we'll have to worry about that. They are basically looking at taking 50-plus acres of wildlife and displacing it," Vitiello said.

The Pulte Group, a development company out of Atlanta is hoping to build single-family homes on the 50.78 acres of land.

According to the Pulte Group website, the company has already started to build homes in the Columbia area and is hoping to expand after building the Grand Arbor Community in Blythewood.

However, the developer's plans to into the Chapin area have been put on hold for now.

The Richland County Council's planning commission gave no recommendation for the development at their June 5 meeting, and now the project has been deferred.