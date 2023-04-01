Want to know what developments are coming to Sumter? Here's what's been approved.

A Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Habit Burger are all approved to start construction and the Zaxby's on Broad Street is expanding.

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them.

Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years.

"It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared.

It's a lesson Steele says he's still learning. He’s been living near Columbia Circle in the town since 1959 when the paved roads were once red clay dirt. In the past six decades, he’s seen a lot of change to southwest Sumter.

"Sometimes it’s aggravating, but you’re close," Steele laughed. "You ain't gotta go far to get something to eat."

That’s especially true now with a few big developments on the way.

A handful of new chain restaurants have been approved to come to Sumter near Pinewood and McCray’s Mill Road.

"That’s something that has been asked for for some time now is that type of quality of life development in that area," Chris Hardy with the Sumter Chamber of Commerce said. "It just shows that Sumter’s growing and people are wanting to come here and it’s showing that we are the economic hub between Columbia and Florence."

Planning Director Helen Roodman agrees.

"I think it follows the residential development that we’ve seen over the last several years," she explained. "More rooftops, more people. It changes the demographics of the community and it does make it attractive for other chain retail and business to come in."

Roodman says that her department has given approval for a Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Habit Burger and the Zaxby’s on Broad Street is expanding.

"Just because a project gets approved by us, doesn’t necessarily mean it gets constructed right away," Roodman detailed. "So we could approve a set of plans today and those plans would be valid for up to two years from the date of approval. So they have two years from the time that we approve plans to start construction."

According to Taylor Wolfe with Cason Development Group, the Taco Bell is set to open in early summer 2023 adjacent to a new Starbucks.

"We’re excited to put another store over there," Wolfe said.

And while residents are asking about Olive Garden, Target and Krispy Kreme, Roodman tells me no plans have been submitted at this point for those developments.

Hardy says that if residents have any questions about what might be coming to town, you can call the Sumter Chamber of Commerce.