Local News

Lexington police searching for missing 15-year-old

Devon White was last seen by at a foster home on September 15.
Credit: Lexington Police
Devon White

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officers say Devon White was last seen at a foster home on the morning of September 15. Officers believe White may have ran away from the place.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, a red hat, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.   

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 135 pounds. 

If you have information on where Devon White is, please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

