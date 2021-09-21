Lexington police searching for missing 15-year-old

Devon White was last seen by at a foster home on September 15.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officers say Devon White was last seen at a foster home on the morning of September 15. Officers believe White may have ran away from the place.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, a red hat, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 135 pounds.