Irmo Police Department in search of missing 16-year-old boy

Devon White, 16, was last seen at a foster home in the evening hours on January 25, 2022.

IRMO, S.C. — Officers with the Irmo Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Devon White, who has been reported as missing.

White was last seen at a home in the evening hours of January. 25, according to police. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans, and white shoes.

He stands five feet and six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.