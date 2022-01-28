Irmo Police Department in search of missing 16-year-old boy

IRMO, S.C. — Officers with the Irmo Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Devon White, who has been reported as missing.
White was last seen at a home in the evening hours of January. 25, according to police. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans, and white shoes.
He stands five feet and six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The Irmo Police Department is asking for anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Devon White to contact the department or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.