DHEC confirms rabid cow, skunk in Newberry

According to DHEC, they are investigating multiple human and pet exposures related to these animals.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a cow in Newberry has tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, a cow located near Nance Street (Highway 395) and Dennis Dairy Road in Newberry, S,C., has tested positive for rabies and the agency is investigating potential for multiple human and animal exposures.

Persons that are known to have had potential exposure to the rabid cow have been referred to their healthcare provider.

The cow was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on November 12 and was confirmed to have rabies on November 13.

DHEC has also confirmed a skunk near Mt. Pleasant Road and Ringer Road in Pomeria, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. According to the agency, there have been no known human exposures and one dog exposure.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on November 16th and was confirmed to have rabies on November 17. Out of an abundance of caution and due to the risk associated with a known exposure to a pet that has never been vaccinated, the owners of this dog are considering euthanasia.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to these animals or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.

If your pet or livestock are found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet or livestock could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This cow and skunk are the 11th and 12th animals in Newberry County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 158 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, five of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Newberry County.