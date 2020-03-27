COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey is take a leave of absence effective immediately due to health concerns.

The change in leadership comes during the coronavirus pandemic. DHEC is one of the leading agencies in the response to the virus.

According to a letter from Toomey, weeks ago he checked into the Chest Pain Center at MUSC in Charleston. Though his tests were negative, his blood pressure was elevated.

RELATED: Columbia approves stay-at-home order for all residents

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: real time updates

In the letter he writes, "In order to be part of Team DHEC for the long term, I need to deal with my health in the short term."

Toomey expects his leave to last only a few weeks.

RELATED: SC Governor says statewide stay-at-home order not needed now

RELATED: DHEC: 2 new deaths, 456 total cases of coronavirus in South Carolina

Marshall Taylor will serve as Acting Director for the agency during Toomey's absence.

RELATED: S.C. National Guard helping counties and agencies prepare, delivered medical supplies