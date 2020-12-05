COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it has has identified more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

“With increased testing there will be an increase in the number of positive cases reported,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “This means we will need to increase the extent of its contact tracing, and we are prepared to do so.”

Officials say contact tracing isn't new to DHEC. During normal operations, DHEC says it has approximately 20 contact tracers who perform this methodology to help limit the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis, and infectious disease experts investigate hundreds of disease outbreaks each year.

“As we enhance our testing efforts, DHEC set a goal with our AccelerateSC partners of identifying 1,000 contact tracers by May 31,” Bell said. “I’m proud to announce that we’ve met that goal.”

As part of DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, the agency has increased its number of contact tracers from 20 to 400 staff members as of Monday.

In addition, DHEC has retained another 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies (Apple One and C-Trace), bringing the total number of available contact tracers to 1,800.

Officials say 667 members of the public have also expressed interest in becoming a contact tracer through its contact tracing webpage.

As people from across the state continue to ask what they can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, public health officials encourage South Carolinians to take advantage of DHEC's free testing clinics.

RELATED: DHEC launches new COVID-19 mobile testing clinics

To find a free testing clinic near you, check out the list posted on DHEC's website. Officials say the information is constantly being updated so check back often.

DHEC officials also encourage resident to continue to:

Practice social distancing

Wear a mask while out in public

Avoid touching frequently touched items

Regularly wash your hands

Monitor for symptoms

If you have tested positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, a member of DHEC’s contact testing team will be reaching out to you to make sure you have the information you need to know to help protect yourself and your community.