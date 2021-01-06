DHEC partners with hospice facilities to provide medical shelters in case of disaster

DHEC is partnering with certain in-patient hospice facilities in the state willing to serve as medical needs shelters (MNS) in case of disaster.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has partnered with some hospice facilities in case medical shelters are needed during weather emergencies or disasters.

These shelters would provide temporary housing to individuals with medical conditions not severe enough to need hospitalization, but do need accommodations like backup electricity for medical devices, or cold storage for medicine. The shelters would be used in the event that these residents needed to evacuate their homes.

DHEC has dozens of medical shelters around the state, but these facilities will be able to accommodate residents with certain medical needs, according to the agency.

“Over the last several years, the levels of need have increased in our shelters with more people needing medical beds and other additional assistance,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Partnering with these in-patient hospice facilities helps us ensure all South Carolinians receive the care they need during a situation that requires evacuation to a shelter location.”

DHEC has agreements in place with Agape Care Group and Embrace Hospice House. These are five locations in the state that can accommodate medical needs shelterees in need of medical beds during a disaster situation.

According to DHEC, the agency would arrive transportation for these individuals to these facilities.

“During emergency situations, collaborations like these are what help make sure all South Carolinians are cared for and kept safe,” Traxler said. “We are grateful to these providers who are willing to open their doors to others in a time of need.”

In case of evacuations in the state, information is available from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and DHEC.

Those who believe they may be eligible for one of these shelters can call DHEC's Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to determine if they are eligible.