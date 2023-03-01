DHEC investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Midlands care facility

State health officials said there is no risk to the general public.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health officials are investigating Legionnaires’ disease cases at a Midlands care facility.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say they are looking into cases associated with Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Fairfield County.

In a statement released to News 19, DHEC said:

"We are following our standard disease prevention processes for investigating Legionnaires’ disease cases by ensuring the facility is taking the necessary measures for preventing additional illnesses. The facility’s staff have been cooperating with DHEC’s investigation, which includes efforts to identify the source or sources of the Legionella bacteria."

DHEC officials also said they are working with the nursing home’s water operator, which maintains the quality of water coming into the facility.

Officials say people can get sick from Legionella by breathing in small particles of water mists that contain the bacteria. Legionella is not spread from person to person.

Legionella bacteria can cause pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease or a flu-like illness called Pontiac fever. Symptoms of these illnesses can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath and muscle aches.

Legionella bacteria are normally found in nature in freshwater and rarely cause illness. However, officials say most illnesses are associated with exposure to human-made water systems that "can create mists of water that can be inhaled" like spas, recreational water sources, decorative water attractions, or plumbing fixtures that can create mists.

Legionella can grow if water isn’t properly treated with appropriate disinfectants. It grows best in warm, stagnant water.

In a separate incident, DHEC staff visited the same facility on Feb. 28 to follow-up on a complaint that staff and residents were being denied the use of water in the facility. Officials say that investigation is ongoing.

DHEC officials said there is no risk to the general public.