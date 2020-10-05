COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.

As South Carolina continues to enhance its testing capacity, DHEC says it is important to increase access to testing in communities across the state, especially in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare.

The mobile testing clinics will help bring testing to these communities, so that residents can get tested for free and continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.

Among the new mobile testing sites scheduled for this week include several in Charleston County.

Testing is currently scheduled in the Midlands as follows:

Clarendon County

May 13, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Pauls Elementary School, 9297 Alex Harvin Hwy, Summerton, SC 29148

Lee County

May 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lee Co High School, 1800 Wisacky Hwy, Bishopville, SC 29010

Richland County

May 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 16, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1201 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 18, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1202 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 22, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1203 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 23, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1204 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 29, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1205 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Fairgrounds, 1206 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 09, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd, Hopkins, SC 29061

May 18, 2020, Times TBD, Tollivers Mane Event on N. Main, 6102 N. Main St., Columbia, SC 29203

Saluda County

May 14, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Primary and Elementary Schools, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda, SC 29138

May 18, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saluda Elementary, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda, SC 29138

Additional sites will continue to be added so check DHEC's COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage regularly for clinics in your community.

As DHEC continues to increase testing across the state, the agency wants to make sure that South Carolinians know where they can go to get tested. The mobile testing clinic webpage provides real-time information to help you locate where free testing is happening right now, in your community. Mobile testing clinics will be updated to the agency’s new page once confirmed.

For more information about testing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

