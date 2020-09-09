Child didn't die of coronavirus in Sumter County, coroner says

According to the Sumter County Coroner, the person was in their 80's.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner says the child death reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on September 7 was incorrect, and was actually someone who was elderly.

DHEC reported a pediatric coroanvirus death in South Carolina on September 7 in Sumter County. Pediatric in the State of South Carolina is a person under the age of 17 or younger.

According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, the coroners office was not made aware of a child passing. Upon further review with DHEC, the county coroner found that the individual was actually in their 80's and the child death was reported incorrectly.