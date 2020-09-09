x
Child didn't die of coronavirus in Sumter County, coroner says

According to the Sumter County Coroner, the person was in their 80's.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner says the child death reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on September 7 was incorrect, and was actually someone who was elderly. 

DHEC reported a pediatric coroanvirus death in South Carolina on September 7 in Sumter County. Pediatric in the State of South Carolina is a person under the age of 17 or younger.  

According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, the coroners office was not made aware of a child passing. Upon further review with DHEC, the county coroner found that the individual was actually in their 80's and the child death was reported incorrectly. 

A total of 2,772 people have died of the coroanvirus in South Carolina since the pandemic began, according to DHEC data, with the overwhelming majority of those being elderly people. 

Credit: SCDHEC