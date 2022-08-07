What's your risk level for getting monkeypox in South Carolina? We asked experts

DHEC says there are 2 confirmed cases in South Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The surge of monkeypox infections across the U.S., and now in South Carolina, is causing concern.

With two cases of monkeypox virus now confirmed in the Palmetto State, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is watching the illness closely.

But Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with DHEC, said this is something seen before.

“This is actually not a new virus. It has been occurring endemically in some West African countries for quite some time," Bell said.

Dr. Bell said this disease isn't necessarily categorized as a sexually transmitted disease (STD). However, it is primarily spread through skin-to-skin contact.

“Close prolonged contact with those who are infected or articles that may have been exposed to their skin lesions,” Bell said.

Dr. Bell said the solution to cutting the spread is similar to the one solution for COVID-19.

“We have had occasional clusters in the states in the past that have been successfully interrupted with what we call ring vaccination around cases,” she said.

In terms of concerns about the potential of another pandemic, this virus isn't as contagious as the coronavirus, she said.

“We are not expecting this to evolve the way the COVID pandemic did because it does not spread from person to person primarily by the respiratory route," Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Linda Bell said the number one method of staying safe is monitoring unusual rashes, avoiding contact with sick people, and not sharing clothing, towels, and similar items.