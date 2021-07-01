DHEC says around 52K South Carolinians have received the COVID-19 vaccine

DHEC says so far 52,053 South Carolinians in phase 1A have received their first dose of the vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine roll out plan Wednesday, including urging those in the first wave of vaccine to make an appointment as soon as possible.

While DHEC is still in the first phase, DHEC's Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler, said 52,053 South Carolinians in phase 1A have received their first does of the vaccine and 1,075 have received their second dose.

Traxler said they are working to encourage more folks in phase 1A, primarily health care workers and first responders, to get their vaccine scheduled before January 15 to ensure priority.

"In order to speed up people getting vaccinated phase 1A individuals or their employers must contact their provider to schedule an appointment for first doses be January 15, 2021, that deadline to ensure priority," Traxler said.

Traxler said those in phase 1A who have not received a vaccine yet don't have to get it before January 15, but need to have their appointment scheduled before that date.

"Individuals who are making appointments may need to present credentials to verify that they qualify to receive vaccination under phase 1A and that includes providing some proof, a badge, a business card, a license or a photograph of your license, personalized letter from your employer, things such as this," Traxler said.

Traxler said while they are working to ramp up vaccine operations it is important to remember doses are still limited.

"Phase 1A individuals in South Carolina, include hundreds of thousands of people, which is much larger than the number of current doses of vaccines we have," Traxler said.

DHEC also shared a timeline with when they expect the remainder of phases to roll out. According to their timeline, phase 1B, which includes folks 75-years-old and up, plus remaining front line workers should happen later this winter.