DHEC says SC is seeing an increase in COVID cases

A high school football game was cancelled Friday due to a spike in Covid and flu cases. DHEC says they're seeing an increase in cases too.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — COVID-19 cases are rising in South Carolina, causing some high school football games to be canceled.

Week one of the high school football season will have to wait for Spring Valley and White Knoll high schools.

The Richland Two School District sent News19 a statement Friday: "The Spring Valley football team has had a surge in COVID cases and other illnesses.”

Now that school is back in session, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says COVID cases are up.

“Kids are great at sharing, and they don't limit their sharing to pencils and paper and toys,” said Dr. Martha Bucanan, the lead medical consultant for DHEC’s Division of Acute Disease Epidemiology. “They share germs with each other, and then they take them home and share it with their families, too.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added that reports of COVID-19 in adolescent emergency room visits have almost doubled over the past week.

The uptick is partly because of a variant called EG.5. Johns Hopkins University said it’s highly contagious and affects people who weren’t affected by other strains.

And there’s a new variant of COVID-19 - BA.2.86. There haven't been any cases in South Carolina yet, but the CDC said it is in the U.S.

“The good news about this variant is it doesn't seem to make people more sick,” Buchanan said. “It is easily passed. Right now, with the data that we have, we believe current vaccines will give some protection. And there's a new vaccine just about to be released … They believe that that will also provide protection against this particular variant of COVID.”

Experts say people should ensure they're up-to-date on their vaccines, wash their hands often, cover their coughs and sneezes and stay home if they’re sick to limit the spread of the virus. DHEC says it also works closely with the schools to ensure they’re doing their part.