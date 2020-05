COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is warning of a scam targeting eWIC cardholders.

SCDHEC says phishing and fraud attempts through text messages instruct participants to mail in their eWIC card with the passcode to reload their benefits.

The agency says these messages are not from SC WIC and you should not mail your eWIC card or passcode to anyone.