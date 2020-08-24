Residents advised to stay away from smoke generated by Chester fire

Carolina Poly, a plastics manufacturing plant located in the city of Chester in Chester County, caught fire early Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) advises residents in and around the area near Chester, SC, to stay away from the smoke generated by a fire currently burning at Carolina Poly, a plastics manufacturing plant located in the city of Chester in Chester County.

Local officials are responding to the massive fire that is still burning out of control, according to the latest reports at 11:30 a.m.

“Odor is a primary indication that individuals need to move away from the vicinity of the fire,” said Rhonda Thompson, Director of DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality. “For anyone near the industrial fire who can smell smoke or notice an odor that is not normally present, we recommend you temporarily leave the area.”

The chemical content of smoke varies depending on what is being burned, and industrial fires are different from wood fires. Smoke is made up mostly of particles, and no matter what’s burning, the small particles within smoke aren’t healthy to breathe. While larger particles are filtered out by the nose and upper respiratory tract, small particles can enter the lungs. People with pre-existing lung or heart disease are at higher risk for developing symptoms from breathing in smoke particles.

The direction of smoke can change quickly depending on wind direction and speed.