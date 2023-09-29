Why DHEC wants to know what's in your trash

The state agency is using part of a $500,000 federal grant to learn more about what is thrown away and what isn’t being recycled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to know what’s in everyone’s trash.

The state agency is using part of a $500,000 federal grant to learn more about what is thrown away, and what isn’t being recycled.

Richard Chesley is the manager of the DHEC's Office of Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling. He said DHEC will analyze two landfills in the state twice during different seasons.

“There are nearly 42,000 jobs associated with the recycling industry. That's direct and indirect jobs. so it's very important for folks to recycle,” said Chesley

The data from the study will then be used to update the state’s solid waste management plan – which hasn’t been done in 20 years.

“When you throw things away and don't think about it, counties paid in this past fiscal year nearly $423 million in solid waste management that includes recycling,” said Chesley. “It's no small issue as far as cost to local governments.”

It’s also a hefty cost at restaurants, like Substation II on Garners Ferry Road. Owner Mitch Corbett said waste is unavoidable.

“We go through about 8 cubic yards per week,” said Corbett. “We have cardboard, we have plastic, we have food waste.

Corbett says any changes in recycling would be a win for businesses and customers.

"It would be great if we could reduce waste and recycle more but we have to do it at a good cost. a lot of times recycling just isn’t effective," said Corbett.

Garbage isn’t DHEC’s only interest. The money is also creating a new statewide recycling app, which will list all the programs in the state, what is recycled, where to recycle, and when to recycle.

“We believe that will have a huge impact. Having this app out there makes it easier and much more convenient for residents,” said Chesley.

Some of the federal funds are also helping to expand the ‘Don’t Waste Food’ campaign ambassador training program.

Another focus is raising awareness of construction demolition debris.

Chesley said as South Carolina continues to grow, so does the amount of construction waste ending up in landfills.

“We're going to put initiatives together to raise awareness of this issue and work with local governments to develop programs to recover this waste and have it be reused and kept out of a landfill,” said Chesley.

According to Chesley, South Carolina has recycled more than 20 million tons of material and 20 million gallons of oil since the early 1990’s.

“We can do better and we need to do better and by working together, We can do it,” said Chesley.