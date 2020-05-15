COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 17-23

“Repairing mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” said acting Charleston Postmaster Stephen Slaughter.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

“This is especially important in areas impacted by severe weather this past winter,” Slaughter added.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

Replace loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repaint a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remount a loosened mailbox post.

Replace or adding house numbers.

If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes. Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.

Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they should consult with the local Postmaster to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.

For more information about residential mailbox standards, contact your local Postmaster or visit the website here.