Dillon, SC (WLTX) - People in the town of Dillon are trying to figure how to bounce back from Florence after flooding has left some parts of the community devastated.

One of the hardest hit areas from Florence was the Rosewood apartment complex outside of downtown.

Those in the Dillon area are trying to pick up the pieces after their world was shattered from flooding from Florence. They're trying to rebuild from the ground up and they say it will take some time @WLTX pic.twitter.com/dtuQ8OUVOv — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) September 26, 2018

Some families say they lost everything. Parents say it's hard to explain the tragedy to their own children.

Many people are hoping that they can get more help from FEMA and other organizations to get back on their feet.

Some people can find that help at Dillon Pentecostal Holiness Church. The church gave out free clothes on Wednesday to those that need help after the flooding.

The church actually experienced flooding themselves but they felt it was important to give to their community in their time of need.

Some businesses are recovering from flooding as well. Jabs, one of the firework stands right off I-95, had a least a foot of flood water come into their business.

Luckily with their experience with Hurricane Matthew in the past, they were able to minimize damage by putting products that usual sit on the bottom shelves in different locations to protect them from water.

