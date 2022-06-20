Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for second year

The event is top secret. Food, beverages, and location won't be revealed until a later date.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for a second year after a successful first run. The event is top secret, the only details guests know before arriving is the dress code.

Diner En Blanc is an all-white picnic tradition that started 30 years ago in France. The event was designed by friends for friends.

“First of all, why not Columbia? Columbia is absolutely awesome," event host Bianca Shelton said. "Basically, cities see it in other cities and they’re like, ‘Hey, I want to bring that to my city’. So, that’s exactly what happened."

The concept is a mystery. The initial guest list is exclusive - people have to be invited to purchase tickets. Following the initial purchase, those guests have to invite other people in sets of two tickets. The key is you have to know someone to be a part of the event.

“Diner en Blanc is basically a dinner for friends, so it's for friends by friends. So, basically you have to know someone to get an invitation," Shelton said.

Beyond the complex invitation process, the event is top secret. On Saturday, the party hosts will reveal only small details about the upcoming event like cost, food, and beverages.

A previous attendee said the secrets are worth the wait.

“So, then when I saw it was like a secretly held party, like in this random places, I thought were the coolest thing ever heard of right? So, then when I heard it was coming to Columbia I really wanted to be a part of it," Lasheba Boyd, party attendee said.

The final detail to reveal is the location, guests won't know that until they arrive at the party.