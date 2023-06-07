Jurassic Quest makes a return to the Midlands

Organizers say it's the closest you can get to a real life encounter with a dinosaur.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What's being claimed as one of America's largest dinosaur exhibits is coming back to Columbia. Jurassic Quest is a realistic touring exhibition that offers hands-on experiences for guests.

At the exhibit, organizers say that guests can expect to be able to ride a dinosaur, jump in a bounce house, dig for fossils, learn how to train a raptor, participate in interactive challenges, and more.

Dino Trainer Isaiah Valbrune believes parents looking for indoor activities for their children this summer will find Jurassic Quest to be a great experience.

"It's just a fun thing to do. It is summer time, it is a very nice event to be inside, look around and see all the dinosaurs and have fun," Valbrune said. "We have bouncy houses, we have fossils, we have raptor training, we have a whole bunch of other things that you and your kids can do."

Jurassic Quest prides themselves on being a family experience.

Ashley Alvarado, also known as 'Adventurous Ashley' at Jurassic Quest, says the exhibit offers activities for all ages.

"We have something for everybody," Alvarado said. "Families typically walk through the exhibit, look at all the animatronic dinosaurs ... You're never too old to be in love with dinosaurs. We also have our fossil experience where you can learn about real fossils."