Local

Lego Brickworld opens at Indiana State Fairgrounds

It's just one of many family-friendly events underway across Central Indiana!
Credit: Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for fun events to enjoy with the family this weekend, we've got you covered.

The new Dinosphere opens at the Children's Museum. They've brought in amazing new dinosaurs, including Giants of the Jurassic and Monsters of the Mesozoic seas.

And Lego Brickworld arrives at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend. Check out 65,000 square feet of spectacular Lego creations.

Or if you're more of an adrenaline junkie, how about Supercross?

500 truckloads of dirt were dumped onto the floor of Lucas Oil Stadium for Round 11 of Monster Energy Super Cross.

