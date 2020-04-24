CHARLESTON, S.C. — A new superintendent for South Carolina's Catholic schools has been named.

William “Bill” Ryan will join the Diocese of Charleston from the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. where he has served as Secretary for Catholic Schools since 2015.

Prior to that role, Ryan has more than 20 years of leadership experience with public school systems in Maryland as Employee Performance and Evaluation Officer, Executive Director of School Improvement & School Administration, and Principal. Ryan holds a Superintendents Certificate from the California University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Administration & Supervision in Education from Bowie State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Bloomsburg University.

“We look forward to begin our work with Mr. Ryan as our new superintendent of schools,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “His particular experience and leadership skills will enhance and improve upon our academic goals. And, together, we will prepare our children for the future with the solid foundation that a truly Catholic education can provide.”

Ryan will oversee 32 diocesan and parish elementary and high schools across South Carolina when he begins on July 1.

For more information about the Charleston Diocese click here.