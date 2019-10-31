COLUMBIA, S.C. — The executive director at the South Carolina State Museum announced hE will be retiring in 2020.

William Calloway, the executive director, will step down after 18 years as the head of the palmetto's state's largest museum.

Calloway, a native of South Carolina, took over the director position at the museum in April 2002 after serving as executive director of Kellogg’s Cereal City USA where he led the development, construction and operation of the $22 million startup museum.

While at the S.C. State Museum, Calloway directed museum operations, content, and long-term strategic direction.

“The State of South Carolina has been blessed for the past 18 years with Willie’s diligence, dedication, and expertise in building and directing our State Museum into the treasure that it is,” said John McCabe, South Carolina State Museum Commission Chair. “His vision for the museum has always been steadfast and clear, and he will truly be missed.”

According to a release, under Calloway’s leadership, the museum made history in 2014 by completing the award winning “Windows to New Worlds” $23.5 million project. This project added one of the largest planetariums in the Southeast, an observatory, and a permanent 4D theater.

“When we brought Willie to South Carolina to serve as Executive Director, the goal was to take the museum to the next level by transforming it through, among other things, the Observatory, Planetarium and 4D Theater. That goal was achieved through Willie’s hard work and vision,” said Gray Culbreath, South Carolina State Museum Commission former chairman. “While there were external challenges over the years, Willie’s servant leadership transformed the Museum and its wonderful staff into the nationally known institution it is today.”

Since “Windows to New Worlds” opened, the State Museum has welcomed more 170,000 guests and 67,000 school children each year and has provided free general admission to South Carolina students and teachers.

Calloway leads a team of more than 200, which includes volunteers, part-time and full-time staff and oversees a total annual budget of $8 million. He was named by Columbia Business Monthly as one of the “50 Most Influential People” in 2014 and 2019.

“While our building, our exhibits and our content are terrific; what brings it all to life for our visiting families and school groups are the people of the museum - the staff, the volunteers, the Museum Commission, the Foundation Board members, our donors, and our government supporters. What an incredible experience and joy it has been to serve with such passionate, dedicated and giving people,” Calloway expressed.

In 2017, Calloway and museum staff hosted the ‘Total Eclipse Weekend,’ which welcomed over 8,000 guests from all over the world and brought the museum regional, national and international media attention. A year later, in 2018, the museum celebrated its 30th anniversary with a weekend long celebration that greeted guests from all over the southeast.

“Willie is top notch in all respects, “ said DeDee Rowe, South Carolina State Museum Foundation Chair. “He leaves quite a legacy of truly amazing accomplishments and has positioned us for a successful future. Many thanks to Willie for his outstanding leadership and valuable contributions to the Museum and to the citizens of South Carolina.”