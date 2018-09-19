Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A collision between and ice cream truck and a dirt bike Tuesday night is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

The driver of the dirt bike was speeding without headlights when the crash occurred on the 600 block of Bailey Street near the Colony apartments around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say the ice cream truck didn't see the bike as it tried turning left into a parking lot.

The dirt bike's drive was pronounced dead after being treated at a local hospital. There was no word on the condition of the ice cream truck driver.

