Disabled veteran, mother of 2 dies of a heart attack, now husband is continuing on with her podcast legacy

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas father whose wife died last month is working to not only continue taking care of their two kids but to make sure his wife's legacy doesn't fade away.

Haylee Lacy is a 2-month-old girl who has been hospitalized with Turner syndrome, which is a chromosomal disorder when a female is born with only one X chromosome.

Her mother, Heather Lacy, was a disabled veteran. She recently died of a heart attack in October. She had a life goal of keeping others motivated through podcasts.

Now, the husband and father, Terrence Lacy, is doing what he can to follow in his late wife’s footsteps.

“We used to pray at night," Terrence Lacy said. "She just made me better. I just can’t believe this is happening."

Heather Lacy served in the U.S. Navy for five years. She served as an operation specialist.

Lacy had her 2-month-old girl in her arms when the family says she suffered a heart attack.

“I turned around, she was suffocating the baby," Terrence Lacy said, describing that moment.

Terrence Lacy also has a 2-year-old son, Terrence Lacy Jr., who continues to ask his dad about his mom.

Terrence Lacy's son will ask, "Where is Mommy?" to which he answers "In the sky."

Terrence Lacy also said there are challenges in raising Haylee beyond just her disorder.

"The heart, the kidney," Terrence Lacy said. "She has one functioning kidney. She has a missing toe."

Despite facing so many challenges as a family, the 39-year-old mother would consistently do motivational podcasts.

“Women empowerment, cancer research, mental health," Terrence Lacy said. "She was suffering from PTSD."

Now, Terrence Lacy is carrying on with his wife’s legacy on social media, including sharing a video of his baby girl in the hospital.

“She has a bacterial infection in her blood," Terrence Lacy said. "It was making its way to its nervous system."

Terrence Lacy is also sharing his struggle with the world and wants everyone to be thankful for what they have.

“When you need to complain about something small, I would love to be in your place,” Terrence Lacy said.

Terrence Lacy is sharing the pain his daughter is going through to not getting the house they dreamed of for their kids in Mansfield.

“As of right now, the house, I’m not really," Terrence Lacy said. "I have this to take care of. If ever you need to complain about anything, remember my situation, being up here in the NICU,” Terrence Lacy said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account, hoping to help pay for Haylee’s medical expenses to putting a roof over their heads.