Disappearance of two children under investigation in Richland County

Investigators are urging the public to call 911 or Crime Stoppers if they see Kobe Jackson or Rodrigo Nunez.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning.

The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.

Jackson went missing from Wynette Way and Nunez was last seen on nearby Fore Avenue.

No details regarding where they may be heading or why have been shared at this time as the investigation continues.