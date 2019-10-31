COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six counties in South Carolina have been declared natural disaster areas due to drought.

The counties are Bamberg, Calhoun, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland.

The secretarial declaration will allow farmers in these six counties and contiguous counties to apply for certain emergency loans.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has received reports of dry pasture leading to livestock sales and culling, and low crop yields.

Seventy-eight percent of the land in the state remains under drought status of some form.

“I’m relieved that some South Carolina farmers stricken by drought will have access to these emergency provisions, and I thank Secretary Perdue for taking action,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This drought developed so rapidly, but we may be seeing its effects for a long time.”

Farmers in disaster-designated areas seeking assistance should reach out to their local FSA office.

The Department of Agriculture encourages farmers to continue reporting drought conditions here.