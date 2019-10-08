COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water has issued a water quality notification after a power outage at the Canal Water Treatment Plant is causing Columbia residents to have discolored water.

According to Columbia Water, they experienced a power interruption in the overnight hours which led to a fluctuation in finished water pressure leaving the Canal Water Treatment Plant.

Columbia Water said in a statement that the pressure fluctuation may create a temporary discoloration of water and possibly odors for customers in and around the downtown service area. This area includes the Forest Acres, Earlewood, Rosewood and Shandon communities.

According to the report, the water is safe to drink, but they are encouraging customers to report any discoloration or water quality issues to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.