Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say one of their own came into contact with Hepatitis C while administering a life-saving drug.

Master Deputy Gregory Parker was responding to a civil disturbance call at the Regency Inn at 1335 Garner Lane on June 23 when he saw a man collapse on a balcony, according to a report.

Parker reportedly administered Narcan, a drug used to block the effects of opioids, to the man who appeared to be in the midst of a drug overdose.

The man then became combative towards the deputy, creating open wounds on his face and arms. The wounds were exposed to blood from man's mouth, which deputies say tested positive for Hepatitis C.

Parker will continue to undergo additional testing. Charges have not been filed against the man.

© 2018 WLTX