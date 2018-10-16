Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Let your taste buds take a trip to the coast this Restaurant Week.

Harbor Inn Seafood is one of the more than three dozen restaurants offering deals during Restaurant Week Columbia this Fall.

The star dish for Harbor Inn this Restaurant Week is their crab cakes. They are made with a blend of red and green peppers, fresh parsley, seasonings, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, lemon juice, hot sauce and fresh crab meat.

For dessert, Harbor Inn whips up more than 15 cakes. One of their staples is the coconut cake that features a white cake with sour cream frosting, cherries and fresh coconut.

This is the third year Harbor Inn is participating.

Restaurant week runs October 10-21, 2018.

