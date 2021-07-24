The Dixie Fire has burned over 190,000 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — As the Dixie Fire continues to burn, more people are being told to leave their homes in Plumas County. The sheriff's office issued additional evacuation orders Sunday afternoon.

The Dixie Fire has burned 190,625 acres, and fire crews have contained 21% of it, according to Cal Fire. The west zone of the fire burned actively over Saturday night, making uphill runs, shortrange spot fires and roll outs. To the east, the fire also saw extreme fire behavior, burning into the Greeville Wye and across both Highway 70 and 89. Despite structure protection efforts, the communities of Paxton and Indian Falls were the most severely impacted, according to Cal Fire.

The Fly Fire, which sparked Thursday evening in Butterfly Valley, near the site of the Dixie Fire, has burned 4,300 acres and is 5% contained. Both fires burned together over Saturday night, with the Fly Fire running to the top of Mt. Hough. Firefighters said the blaze is expected to go back down the mountain to the northeast.

More extreme fire behavior is expected Sunday. Firefighters are preparing fire line southwest of Taylorsville to protect the community as the fire advances.

According to Cal Fire, a total of 16 structures have been destroyed by the fire along with six minor structures. One structure has been damaged.

As evacuation orders force people to leave their homes, and an evacuee shelter in Chester has reached capacity, a shelter is available in Tehama County at 19725 Ridge Rd in Red Bluff and, for those in the Quincy area, there is a shelter at 59 Bell Lane.

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County

East Shore of Lake Almanor - East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147at CO A-13, to little Dyer Mtn, southeast to Dyer Mtn.

East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147at CO A-13, to little Dyer Mtn, southeast to Dyer Mtn. Genesee Valley - ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Rd to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road.

- ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Rd to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road. North and Eastern parts of Indian Valley - From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Rd, Diamond Mtn Rd, and North Arm.

- From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Rd, Diamond Mtn Rd, and North Arm. Grizzly Mountain - South of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Rd.

- South of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Rd. High Lakes (Plumas County) – Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line

– Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain – Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

– Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley at Bucks Lake – Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas

– Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance and everything west to the Butte/Plumas county line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tolgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection – This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir

– This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west of the Butte/Plumas county line – Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order

– Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order The community of Seneca south of Highway 70

West Shore of Lake Almanor, Prattville, and Canyon Dam – From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam

– From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Big Meadows, Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls – Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction

– Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction Butterfly Valley, Keddie to Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake – This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West)

– This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West) Greenville and Crescent Mills

Everything west of Highway 89/36 junction, west along the southside of Highway 36 to the county line

The eastside of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway (West)

Taylorsville – All of Arlington Road

– All of Arlington Road Highway 70 at Black Hawk RD, south to Barlow Rd and everything west to Snake Lake

Chandler Rd West - From intersection of Highway 70 and Chandler Rd west to Oakland Camp.

- From intersection of Highway 70 and Chandler Rd west to Oakland Camp. Chandler Rd East (North Side Only) - From the intersection of Oakland Camp Road and Chandler Rd, east to Highway 70, this includes American Way, Mt. Hough Rd., Pink Oak Lane, Amity Lane, and Hillside Drive.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Philbrook area

High Lakes area

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-12).

Evacuation warning

Plumas County:

Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula - Including greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, and Lake Almanor Peninsula. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36 to the County Line.

Including greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, and Lake Almanor Peninsula. Everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36 to the County Line. West Quincy – From the top of Cemetery Hill, including Quincy Junction Road, to Mount Hough Road and everything west

– From the top of Cemetery Hill, including Quincy Junction Road, to Mount Hough Road and everything west East Quincy – Highway 70 near Massack and everything west toward Meadow Valley. This includes Chandler Road and Quincy-La Porte Road from Highway 70 to Thompson Creek

– Highway 70 near Massack and everything west toward Meadow Valley. This includes Chandler Road and Quincy-La Porte Road from Highway 70 to Thompson Creek Moonlight Valley, Engel Mine, Lone Rock Valley and a Portion of Growers Boulevard - USFS Road 28N32 intersection of Plumas/Lassen Line, east to Diamond Mountain area, South to Lone rock.

- USFS Road 28N32 intersection of Plumas/Lassen Line, east to Diamond Mountain area, South to Lone rock. Kettle Rock, Taylor Lake, Wilcox Valley, Rattle Snake Peak, Franks Valley - Taylor Diggings Mine north to Engel Mine, East to Lower Lone Rock, South to the Border of Zone 28, West to the Taylor Diggings Mine.

- Taylor Diggings Mine north to Engel Mine, East to Lower Lone Rock, South to the Border of Zone 28, West to the Taylor Diggings Mine. Babcock Crossing, Elephants Playground, and Murdock Crossing areas - Beckwourth-Genesee at Clover Creek Loop, North to area of Drum Bridge, North to area of Babcock crossing, East to Big Flat Spring, South to 25N05, West to Beckwourth Genesee Road.

- Beckwourth-Genesee at Clover Creek Loop, North to area of Drum Bridge, North to area of Babcock crossing, East to Big Flat Spring, South to 25N05, West to Beckwourth Genesee Road. Walker Mine, west portion of Grizzly Valley, Mt. Ingalls - Mcdermot Ravine north to Drum Bridge East to Crystal Creek, South to 23N45, West to Mcdermot Ravine.

- Mcdermot Ravine north to Drum Bridge East to Crystal Creek, South to 23N45, West to Mcdermot Ravine. Greenhorn and Spring Garden - Specifically, east of Quincy La Porte Road at Thompson Creek. Highway 70 near Massack, north to Empire ravine, East to Cascade creek south to the 508 Road, southwest to the south of Lee Summit to Fells Flat. South to portion of the Middle Fork of the Feather River.

Butte County:

Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road

Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway

Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek

All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road

Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River

West of SR70 North of Magalia

Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.

Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Tehama County:

T Zone 1: to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte-Tehama county line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.

Lassen County

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the area south of Mountain Meadows Reservoir from Hamilton Branch waterway east to the Lassen/Plumas County line.

Road Closures

Plumas County:

Camp Creek Road

State Route 70 at the North junction with SR 89 Greenville Wye

State Route 70 eastbound at SR89

State Route 70 westbound at Gansner

Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Rd. at French House

Bucks Lake Rd at River Dance

State Route 89 southbound at Arlington Rd.

State Route 89 at State Route 36

State Route 89 at State Route 147

State Route 147 at State Route 89

Butte County:

State Route 70 is closed from 14.3 miles East of the junction of SR 191 (Jarbo Gap) at CAL FIRE Station 36

Bucks Lake Rd from Riverdance west to Mountain House in Butte County

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.