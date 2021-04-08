Dixie Fire grows to 8th largest wildfire in California history | Evacuations, maps, updates

West shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam, northwest to Hwy 36 at Hwy 89. This includes the communities of Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

High Lakes (PLUMAS COUNTY) Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line. Plumas/Butte County line east of Twain includes both sides of Hwy 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Rd. at Riverdance, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas.

Caribou Rd. north to Humbug Rd. and Humboldt Rd. intersection. This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir, Prattville, Butt Reservoir Road, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County line, and the community of Seneca south to Hwy 70.

High Lakes area, Storrie, Tobin, and Rock Creek. Evacuation Order for Belden, Rich Bar, Virgilia, Seneca, and Twain communities along the SR70 corridor. Evacuation Order to begin at SR70 at Pulga Rd. along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Rich Bar Rd. from SR70 at Rich Bar Rd. to the north along the Pacific Crest Trail to the Plumas/Butte County line from the Plumas County/Butte County line west along the county line to the intersection of SR70 and Pulga Rd.

Meadow Valley and Buck Lakes communities. This area includes the south edge of the SR70 corridor from Belden east to Twain, south from Twain to Snake Lake Rd. at Bucks Lake Rd., to include the communities of Spanish Ranch and Meadow Valley, from south on Bucks Lake Rd. at Snake Rd. to the intersection of Bucks Lake Rd. and Big Creek (south), from the intersection of Bucks Lake Rd. and Big Creek Rd. (south) along Bucks Lake Rd. to the Plumas/Butte County line, from Bucks Lake Rd. at the Plumas/Butte County line to the north, along the Plumas/Butte County line, where it intersects with SR70 at Pulga Rd.

Caribou area. Evacuation to include SR70 at Virgilia to the north along the east shore of Butt Valley Reservoir, to the intersection of Humbug Rd. and Humboldt Rd, to the east along Humbug Rd. to the Butte Co. line, to the south along the Butte Co. line to Chips Creek, east along Chips Creek to SR70, east along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Virgilia.

Paxton, Seneca, Long Valley, and East Butt Lake area. Evacuation Order to include the Paxton area at SR70, north to the Long Valley, west to the south side of Butt Valley Reservoir, from the south side of Butt Valley Reservoir to SR70 at Virgilia, east along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Paxton.

Long Valley and Seneca Communities starting from the Long Valley area north along Wolf Creek Rd., to the intersection of Wolf Creek Rd. and South Almanor, from the intersection of South Almanor and Wolf Creek Rd. west along South Almanor, continuing west along Fox Farm Rd. to the intersection of Humbug-Humboldt Crossing Rd., from the intersection of Fox Farm Rd. and Humbug-Humboldt Rd., to south along Prattville, Butt Valley Reservoir Rd. to the south shore of Butt Valley Reservoir, from the south shore of Butt Valley Reservoir east to Long Valley.

Community of Prattville, which includes north of SR89, south of Lake Almanor, west from Canyon Dam and east from Humboldt Rd.

Community of Canyon Dam. Starting at the intersection of SR89 and SR147 east to the intersection of SR89 at Old Haun Rd., from the intersection of SR89 and Old Haun Rd. north to the intersection of Old Haun Rd. and SR147, from the intersection of SR147 and Old Haun Rd. to the intersection of SR89 and SR147

Almanor West community. PLU-5B will begin at the intersection of Humbug Humboldt Cross Rd. at SR89, north along SR89 to south along the west shore of Lake Almanor to Osprey Rd., west along Osprey Rd. and continuing west along Humbug Humboldt Cross Rd. to the intersection with SR89

Humbug Rd. from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Rd. west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Rd. to Humboldt Rd.

Beginning from the intersection of Humbug-Humboldt Crossing Rd and Fox Farm Rd, west along Fox Farm Rd to the intersection with SR36, south from the intersection of SR36 and Fox Farm Rd, south to the Butte County line, south along Butte County line to Humboldt Rd., east along Humboldt Rd to the intersection with Humbug - Humboldt Crossing Rd, continuing west to the Butte County Line, south along the Butte County Line to Humbug Rd, east along Humbug Rd to the intersection of Humboldt Rd.

Begin at the intersection of Humbug Humboldt Cross Rd. at SR89, south along Humbug Humboldt Rd. to the intersection with Humboldt Rd., west to the Round Valley Creek and Deer Creek intersect, north along the Tehama County Line to the intersection SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection of SR89, south along SR89 to the intersection with Humbug Humboldt Cross Rd.

Community of Stover. This will include the intersection of SR89 at SR36, west SR36 to the Pacific Coast Trail, north to Willow Springs Camp Ground, northeast to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Highway and Warner Valley Rd., south to the intersection of SR89 and SR36.

Community of Chester. This includes the intersection of Old Red Bluff Highway and Warner Valley Rd., east to Last Chance Camp Ground, south to SR36 on the causeway, southwest to the intersection of SR89 and SR36, north to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Highway and Warner Valley Rd.

Communities of Peninsula and Hamilton Branch. The warning will include SR36 on the causeway, east to the Lassen County Line, south on SR147 to County Road A13, south to Peninsula Point, north to the SR36 causeway.

Community of East Shore. The Order will include the intersection of SR147 and County Rd. A13, east to Little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain, south to SR89, west to SR147, north to County Rd. A13.

Community of Round Valley Reservoir and Long Valley will include SR89 near the Clear Creek to the SR70, south to SR70 at the Feather River, east along SR70 to the intersection of SR89, north on SR89 to Dixie Creek due north to Seltzer Rd.

Community of Round Valley Reservoir and Long Valley. This includes SR89 near Round Valley Reservoir and west along Long Valley Rd., to Dixie Creek and north to SR89.

Community of Butterfly Valley. The Order will include Feather River Hot Springs east on SR70 to Barlow Road, southwest to Oroville-Quincey Highway, west to Snake Lake Road, north to Feather River Hot Springs.

Community of Butterfly Valley. The Evacuation Order is to begin at Blackhawk Rd at SR70, to west on Snake Lake Rd to the intersection with Powerline Easement, continuing west from the intersection of Snake Lake Rd and Powerline Easement to the Hambly Ravine, from the Hambly Ravine north to SR70, continuing east along the SR70 Corridor to the intersection with SR89 (Greenville Wye), from the intersection with SR70 and SR89 (Greenville Wye), continuing east along the SR70 corridor to the intersection with Blackhawk Rd.”

Community of the northeast side of Indian Valley. The Order will include Dyer Mountain, southeast to Keddie Ridge, southeast to Diamond Mountain Road, west to Stampfli Lane, north to Wolf Creek, northwest to the intersection of N Valley Road and Pecks Valley Road, north to the intersection of Williams Valley Road and Lower Williams Valley Road, northwest to SR89 at Second Water Tower Creek, north to Dyer Mountain.

Community of Greenville and Crescent Mills. The order will include SR89 at Dixie Creek, northeast to Stampfli Lane, north to Wolf Creek, northwest to SR89, north on SR89 to Hauns Creek.

Community of Taylorsville. The order will include SR89 at Moccasin, northeast to Stampfli Lane at Indian Creek, east to Diamond Mountain Road, south to Genesee Road at N Valley Road, west to SR89 at Indian Falls, northeast to Moccasin.

Mount Hough. The order will include SR89 at Indian Falls, east to Genesee Road at N Valley Road, south to the intersection of Forest Service Road 25N14 and Forest Service Road 24N85, west to SR70 at Barlow Road, north to SR89 at Indian Falls.

Areas north of Chandler Road. Chandler Road at Oakland Camp Road east to State Route 70, north from the intersection of State Route 70 to the south border of Canyon Railroad Subdivision. The northern borders of Zones 17 and 17A are moved to the south edge of Chandler Road and remain in Evacuation Warning status.