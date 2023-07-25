Orangeburg prepares to host Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in 2024

The Dixie Youth World Series will include an all-star team from the Orangeburg area. It takes place from July 25 to July 30, 2024.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In one year, Orangeburg will play host to the Dixie Youth Baseball world series. Teams from 11 southeast states will play at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.

“Some of our greatest memories were growing up and playing Dixie Youth baseball. Some of our best friends that we made for life are some of the kids that we met when we were eight, nine, ten," said parent Charlie Williams.

Williams grew up playing Dixie Youth baseball in Orangeburg. Now he has children who participate in the program.

‘I just love seeing the memories they’re making and the bonds that they’re making with those teammates and their friends," said Williams.

The event is expected to bring 30,000 to 50,000 people to Orangeburg and its surrounding communities. The parks and recreation department says a lot of work went on behind the scenes to get Orangeburg selected as the host city.

A major selling point was its sports complex that opened in December 2019. It's also centrally located in the southeast region.

“This complex, this nine field complex and our parking spaces, the amenities that we can offer really, really sold the board of directors and they gave us a chance to represent and highlight, what we call the Garden City has to offer," said superintendent Shawn Taylor.

To prepare for the influx of new visitors, the city is organizing a plan with the help of economic development consultants and the chamber of commerce.

“There’s gonna be a tremendous economic impact. Food services, hospitality, again this is sports tourism at its finest," said city administrator Sidney Evering.